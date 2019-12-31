TPD officer honored with Medal Of Valor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Governor Doug Ducey today announced the inaugural 2019 Arizona Medal of Valor honorees, recognizing heroic public safety officials who demonstrated extraordinary acts of valor, courage and heroism.
Officer Alvaro Silva was involved in an OIS earlier this year, where he conducted a traffic stop on 23-year-old Antajuan Stewart Carson Jr. Carson immediately fired upon Officer Silva and the two exchanged gunfire while a passenger in the suspect vehicle took control and fled the scene. Carson has been previously convicted for the 2013 shooting deaths of two people at a house party in Tucson.
According to a press release from the Office of Governor Doug Ducey, Officer Alvaro Silva "on March 17, 2019 maintained exceptional composure and prioritized public safety when confronted with an aggressive, gun-bearing suspect. After the altercation, Officer Silva immediately summoned medical attention for the injured suspect, ultimately saving his life.”
“Arizona’s brave first responders and members of law enforcement are heroes in every sense of the word,” said Governor Ducey. “They put their lives on the line to keep us safe, and Arizona is grateful for their courage and heroism. The Arizona Medal of Valor is just one way to express Arizona’s sincere gratitude to the honorees as well as all law enforcement personnel and first responders.”
The honorees were selected by a review board made up of law enforcement and public safety professionals.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.