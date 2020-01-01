Banner, TMC welcome first babies of 2020

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Both Banner UMC and the Tucson Medical Center welcomed their first babies of 2020 early Wednesday, Jan. 1.
A TMC spokesperson said Perla Tellez delivered an 8-pound baby girl at 1:49 a.m. The hospital said Tellez, 20, has not named to child yet.
Banner said Jazmin Alvarez gave birth to an 6-pound, 12-ounce girl at 6:05 a.m. The child’s name is Amayah Santacruz.
Banner said hospital staff presented Alvarez with a special New Year baby gift basket to commemorate the birth. The basket includes a baby car seat filled with toys, baby supplies and gifts that mom can use too.
