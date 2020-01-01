FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A Quiet Start to 2020!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Chilly air sticks around through the week with a nice warm up for the weekend... how do the 70s sound?!
NEW YEARS: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the low 60s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with lows falling into the mid 30s.
THURSDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s.
FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 60s.
SATURDAY: Sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 60s.
SUNDAY: Highs will be in the low 70s under sunny skies.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
