FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A Quiet Start to 2020!

By Stephanie Waldref | January 1, 2020 at 6:17 AM MST - Updated January 1 at 6:17 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Chilly air sticks around through the week with a nice warm up for the weekend... how do the 70s sound?!

NEW YEARS: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the low 60s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with lows falling into the mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Highs will be in the low 70s under sunny skies.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

