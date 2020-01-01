Hundreds welcome 2020 in downtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hours away from the start of a brand-new year, people across Tucson put their party hats on, ready to make every last moment of the year count.
One of the biggest New Year’s Eve celebrations took place downtown, near Hotel Congress.
The University of Arizona New Year’s Eve Bowl Bash kicked off at 6 p.m. It was the first event of its kind, blocking off a portion of Toole Avenue and Fifth Avenue in the heart of downtown.
As local bands set the tone on stage, families took advantage of the outdoor skating rink, kids center and food vendors. Those 21-years-old and up were able to take a swing at what organizers called “one of the largest pinatas in the world.” At Hotel Congress, a New York themed party was a success.
With 2019 in the rear view mirror, those we spoke with said they will be taking lessons learned and some great memories with them.
“I climbed some challenges, beat some obstacles,” Kyven Zickerman said.
“It’s been so much fun, I’ve been spending [2019] with friends and family,” Aleya Smith said. “I’ve been doing a lot of new adventures, visiting new places. “
For some, a new year means a fresh start.
“I definitely want to get my EMT certification, maybe go back to into the Army,” Zickerman said.
“Whatever you were in 2019, you’ve got to be better in 2020,” said Conrad Rodriguez.
As Adrian Van Eekeren prepared for her 82nd New Year’s countdown, she said it was one of the better celebrations, having lived through a war and some tougher years.
She’s proof life can keep getting better.
“I go to school, I play bridge and I have a life that’s worth living,” she said.
With so many years comes wisdom and some advice.
“Enjoy your life, accept what’s given to you,” Van Eekeren said.
Hundreds rang in 2020 downtown with a countdown and massive Taco Drop. Shortly after, fireworks went off, illuminating the whole block. They were shot from the roof of Hotel Congress.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.