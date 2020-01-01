Man’s touching reunion with dog will leave you in tears

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima Animal Care Center rang in the New Year with a very special reunion.
David, a PACC community outreach client experiencing homelessness, lost his pup, Chubbs, last year. Luckily, Chubbs was in good hands at PACC, where he reunited with his human, David.
Really, the picture PACC posted of the pair’s reunion says it all.
“Our Community Outreach client, David, is experiencing homelessness and his pal, Chubbs, went on a little adventure and found himself at PACC. We were able to reunite Chubbs with David and we all cried happy tears <3
David said, ‘If it wasn’t for PACC Outreach’s help, I don’t know if my dog would be alive today. So thank you so much,’" PACC wrote in a post.
PACC was able to keep in touch with David with help from the Friends of the Pima Animal Care Center, a local nonprofit dedicated to supporting the work PACC does in the community.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.