New website helps victims of domestic violence obtain protection order in Arizona

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - Starting after the New Year victims of domestic violence can use a new website to seek an order of protection, according to AZ Family.
After filling out the online forms where the information is automatically sent to the courts, the victims are given the opportunity to quickly see a judge who can issue the order.
As soon as the judge signs off on the order, the paperwork is sent to law enforcement agencies that then serve the accused abuser.
Muriel Gutierrez, a legal advocate for the Sojourner Center, said the new website will help track if orders are being served.
The website also gives victims a safe place to start the process away from their abuser.
As an added safety feature, users can click a safety button that immediately saves all their information and directs user to a different website in case their abuser walks in on them.
