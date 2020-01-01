The stories that defined our decade in Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the clock strikes midnight tonight, we’ll be going into a new decade. Here’s a look back at some of the stories that shaped the last 10 years in Tucson.
With one year into the decade, one event shook our community forever. January 8, 2011 congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords was shot and wounded. Six people were killed and 12 others wounded at the Safeway.
The next year, Isabel Celis, a 6-year-old girl went missing from her home. Years passed before Christopher Clements led investigators to her remains in the desert—a community mourned. Her accused killer will face court in Feb. 2021.
2014 brought hopes for the University of Arizona basketball team—an Elite Eight loss to Wisconsin sent students into riots. Downtown Tucson filled with students and police. After the clashes, lawsuits hit the city.
2015, a homeless population with no solution. Dream pods popped up around the city. Not long after, the council looking at Denver for a no urban-camping policy removed the pods.
Three years later, 5-year-old Luis Junior Ramirez and 6-month-old Kahmila Ramirez were at a supervised visit with their parents and a DPS worker. The worker was tied up, and the kids were taken to Mexico. Their parents, Luis and Andrea Ramirez, were later found guilty of several sex crimes.
This year, a story that hit national headlines and broken by KOLD shook newscasts for weeks. A quadruple amputee allegedly tackled by a Pima County Sheriff’s Deputy. The deputy placed on leave and the teen’s charges were dropped.
For as much that went on in our community this decade, a time we certainly won’t forget, there was so much good.
UArizona baseball won a national title in 2012. A Tucson teen got a second chance at life with a new kidney in 2017. A decades old painting mystery was solved. May we come together again, and for the rest of this new decade. Tucson, here’s to the 20’s, let’s make it great.
