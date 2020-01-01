UPDATE: Human remains found near Pima Canyon Trailhead following reports of mountain lion activity

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Human remains were found on the Pima Canyon Trail Tuesday, the same day federal officials closed the area due to mountain lion activity.
The United States Department of Agriculture said the trail and adjacent area will be closed while the Arizona Game and Fish Department tries to trap mountain lions who have recently interacted with humans. The closure will last until Tuesday, Jan. 14.
The USDA said anyone who ignores the closure could face a fine (up to $5,000 for individuals, $10,000 for organizations) as well as up to six months in jail.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said they received a call Monday night about suspicious activity on the trail.
The humans remains were found a little down the trail, which is near First Avenue and Magee Road in Tucson.
The Pima County Office of Medical Examiner was called out, but officials could not yet say when or how the person died.
Arizona Game & Fish said some kind of wildlife disturbed the body and they are trying to figure out what kind of animal it was.
They do not know if the animal was responsible for the death.
