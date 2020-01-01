Win or lose, visiting fans enjoy 2019 Arizona Bowl

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Southern Arizona is a long way from Wyoming and Georgia, but the distance didn’t matter to thousands of Cowboys fans and a few Panthers fans who made the trip to Tucson this New Year’s Eve.
The Fischers made it to Scottsdale on Monday night. They finished the final stretch before tailgating Tuesday with their dog Dazy in tow. The pup wore a costume with a stuffed cowboy riding her back.
“This is great,” Kerry Fischer said. “We would definitely come back.”
WATCH: SIGHTS AND SOUNDS OF THE 2019 ARIZONA BOWL
Gene and Jeanne Bryan loved the Tucson area so much they moved here a little more than 10 years ago. They never expected to enjoy a bowl game in their backyard.
“Wyoming always travels well when they go to bowl games,” Gene Bryan said. “I guess my first one was the Sugar Bowl, that’s 1968. I’m dating myself a little bit.”
Georgia State didn’t have a football program back then, but the young program still has dedicated fans willing to travel. Dwayne Compton expected his team to be in Mobile, Alabama or Orlando, Florida. He would’ve never guessed the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl, but his family is here now.
"It ended up being Tucson, Arizona and we embraced it," he said.
So did hundreds of other fans from the Atlanta area. Derek Grier, a former team captain at Marshall University, said his parents set the bar high by attending all of his games.
Now he’s following their lead and following his son, Donavon, to cheer him on in Tucson. Despite being outnumbered by Wyoming fans, Grier said he’ll be loud in University of Arizona football stadium, where the game was held.
“If I was the only Georgia State fan here, it don’t matter,” he said. “It doesn’t matter about numbers. It doesn’t matter. Like I could jump in the middle of all them Wyoming fans and I’ll be the baddest one there, really”
Whether they left winners or losers, everyone interviewed for this story said they would gladly return to southern Arizona.
