Wyoming routs Georgia State in Arizona Bowl

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Wyoming ran and passed all over Georgia State for a 38-17 win in the Arizona Bowl Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019.
Levi Williams threw for 234 yards and three touchdowns as the Cowboys (8-5) won a bowl game for the eighth time in school history.
Wyoming's Xazavian Valladay ran for 204 yards and a score and added 91 yards and a touchdown on only three catches.
The Cowboys, which came in as one of the nation’s top rushing teams at 208.5 yards per game, ran for 292 yards against Georgia State.
Dan Ellington, who played with an ACL tear, led Georgia State (7-6) with 156 yards passing and 70 yards on the ground. He threw for a touchdown and ran for a score.
Georgia State, which launched its football program in 2008, was playing in its third bowl game in five seasons.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.