Advocates prioritize mental health in 2020

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This new year, people are focusing on mental health.
According to Polly, a market research company, “being happier and having better mental health” ranked sixth on the list of top 10 New Year’s Resolutions for 2020. On the Harris Poll, “managing stress better” also ranked sixth.
A local mental health worker is hoping this is not a fleeting trend.
Dr. Tyler Woods is a holistic mental health counselor who works from home. She said her office has been getting a lot of traffic lately.
"I haven't had a waiting list in years, [but I have one now]” she said. "I even ended up working today [New Year’s Day]."
Booked up with appointments, she says many of her clients are prioritizing their mental health in 2020.
“Don’t make a resolution, make a goal,” Woods said. “And then, if you don’t make your goal, don’t beat yourself up because you can always, always start over on a goal.”
To her, mental health is one of the most important goals a person can set.
“Mentally, if we are not feeling good about ourselves, why bother going to a gym? Why bother eating right?” she asked. “If there’s an issue, then there’s an issue in the tissue. For example, with depression we often start getting sick.”
Woods’s partner, Leslie Ford, is also in counseling. After Ford was diagnosed with a massive pituitary tumor in 2014, the couple now puts mental health at the forefront of their lives.
It took three surgeries and radiation, but Ford made it through. Unfortunately, she lost some things along the way.
“You mess around up there [in the brain],” she said. “Something grows up there, they dig around, it affects your memory, it affects your mental health in a way. I acquired anxiety.”
Ford said she’s using tools and activities, like gardening, to deal with her anxiety.
“I get scattered and if I am focusing on the earth or something like that, it’s good, it’s grounding,” she said.
With help from a counselor outside of their home, Ford said she notices a difference.
“I’m getting more serious about [my mental health] now because I choose to live as well as I possibly can,” she said.
