Brooke’s Bargains: Staying in financially good shape in 2020

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If your New Year’s resolutions include getting in better financial shape, you’re not alone. A new survey from Fidelity Investments finds 53 percent of Americans hope to save more in 2020.
CBS News Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger says good financial goals include: paying down debt like credit cards and student loans, stashing some money away in an emergency fund, and maximizing your retirement account.
According to Schlesinger: “Any combination of those three things will make you feel like a more secure person. But all three? Wow, that is really starting to enter into financial freedom.”
How important is your financial health to your personal health and well-being? Here’s what Schlesinger has to say: “If you can figure out how you can get right with your money, not let it control you, I think you’re going to be a happier person.”
