FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A Warm Up is Coming!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Thursday Morning, January 2nd
By Stephanie Waldref | January 2, 2020 at 4:34 AM MST - Updated January 2 at 9:25 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Chilly air sticks around through the week with a nice warm up for the weekend... how do the 70s sound?!

THURSDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with lows falling into the mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny and warmer with highs in the low 70s.

SUNDAY: Highs will be in the low 70s under sunny skies.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s.

