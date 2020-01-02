Green Valley woman killed in crash involving airport shuttle in Phoenix on New Years Eve

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman from Green Valley has died after being involved in an airport shuttle crash in Phoenix on Dec. 31, 2019.
On Dec. 31 at 10 p.m., Phoenix police responded to the intersection of 32nd Street and Washington Street for a two vehicle collision.
The airport shuttle involved was traveling north on 32nd Street approaching Washington when it was struck by a vehicle traveling east on Washington Street.
There were two passengers in the shuttle and both including the driver were transported to the hospital.
One of the passengers, 75-year-old Kathleen Watson from Green Valley, was pronounced deceased after being in critical condition.
The driver of the other vehicle, a 49-year-old male, remained at scene. It appears that the vehicle on Washington failed to stop for the red light according to authorities. At this time, impairment and failure to stop for the red light are factors in this collision.
This investigation is ongoing.
