New year, new hike: People kick off 2020 on the trails

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The first day of 2020 brought people out of the house and onto the trails of Catalina State Park making it, rangers say, one of the busiest days of the year.
The morning started off with guided first day hikes, but warm weather and sunshine brought crowds out. Park officials said they probably hit capacity — which is when they run out of parking spots. That forced folks to park on the side of the road, as lots filled up.
“We thought this would be a really good day to have a hike, nobody’s going to be around,” hiker Sonya Evans said.
She and her family began hiking on New Year’s Day about 40 years ago. It only made sense to keep the tradition alive for the start of 2020.
“(The hike) connects us with nature, brings us together as family — it’s just a nice tradition," Evans said.
Her grandchildren made the hike this year in the Catalina State Park. Their family was some one of hundreds of people who did the same Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.
Officials said, since the park opened in 1982, visitation has gone up 10 percent each year. At last check, the park saw 1,300 people come through the gates New Year’s Day.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.