Safe Shift store helps Tucson’s first responders

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Safe Shift store has a new home after moving from the south side to 2801 East Grant, where the new location has more space and more items.
The Safe Shift store has been around for two years and serves as one of several fundraisers for the Greater Tucson Fire Foundation, a nonprofit that supports EMS personnel and firefighters. The money helps the foundation with health and safety and wellness programs for firefighters.
Foundation representatives say the three main killers of firefighters are heart attack, cancer and mental health. The money spent at the store will be used for research and could save lives.
The new location has 8,500 square feet of sports equipment, furniture, books, electronics and other home decor items. It is run by volunteers who worked hard to get the store up and running. The store is open the first Thursday-Saturday of every month from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
