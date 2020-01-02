Some flee, others restock before Australian wildfires worsen

PERTH, Australia (AP) - Thousands of tourists are fleeing Australia’s wildfire-ravaged eastern coast ahead of worsening conditions as the military started to evacuate people trapped on the shore further south.
Cooler weather has aided firefighting and allowed people to replenish supplies. But fire conditions are expected to deteriorate as high temperatures and strong winds return this weekend.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was confronted by angry residents who cursed and insulted him as he visited a wildfire-ravaged corner of the country.
Locals in Cobargo, in New South Wales, yelled at him Thursday, made obscene gestures and called him an “idiot” and worse, criticizing him for the lack of equipment provided to deal with the fires in the town. They jeered as his motorcade drove off.
In the New South Wales town of Quaama, a firefighter refused to shake hands with him.
Morrison says he’s not surprised people are feeling “very raw,” but he says the government is doing everything it can.
The early start to Australia’s summer wildfires has led authorities to rate this season the worst on record.
About 5 million hectares (12.35 million acres) of land have burned, and at least 17 people have been killed and more than 1,400 homes have been destroyed.
