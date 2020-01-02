Tucson Wildlife Center rescues baby javelina from trash can

Rescue crews with the Tucson Wildlife Center saved a baby javelina from a trash can last week. The orphaned peccary will stay with TWC until it's able to be returned to the wild. (Source: Tucson Wildlife Center)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | January 2, 2020 at 3:19 PM MST - Updated January 2 at 3:19 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Wildlife Center made the cutest rescue ever last week.

A crew of construction workers discovered a week-old javelina stranded in a trash can, according to a statement from the center. A rescue team with TWC captured the orphaned javelina and brought it back to the center, where it’s it was assessed by a wildlife veterinarian and is in good health.

Volunteers with TWC set up a warm bed, equipped with a stuffed animal with a battery-operated heartbeat for the little javelina.

Team members with TWC will care for the orphaned peccary until it’s ready to return to the wild.

