Tucson Wildlife Center rescues baby javelina from trash can

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Wildlife Center made the cutest rescue ever last week.
A crew of construction workers discovered a week-old javelina stranded in a trash can, according to a statement from the center. A rescue team with TWC captured the orphaned javelina and brought it back to the center, where it’s it was assessed by a wildlife veterinarian and is in good health.
Volunteers with TWC set up a warm bed, equipped with a stuffed animal with a battery-operated heartbeat for the little javelina.
Team members with TWC will care for the orphaned peccary until it’s ready to return to the wild.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.