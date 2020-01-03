Arizona authorities extradite suspect involved in 2017 homicide case

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man connected to a 2017 Tucson homicide is now in the custody of Arizona law enforcement.
James R. Cook, 46, was arrested on Sept. 23, 2019 by police in Mount Vernon, Illinois in connection to a homicide on Benson Highway in January 2017. Cook was extradited to Arizona on Dec. 23, 2019 and booked into the Pima County jail on a first-degree murder charge.
Preston S. Scruggs, 28, was also arrested in connection to the same homicide, according to a press release from the Tucson Police Department. Scruggs was arrested and jailed in San Luis Obispo County, California on an unrelated charge. Tucson detectives spoke with Scruggs and ultimately charged him with abandonment and concealment of a dead body.
Scruggs is awaiting extradition to Arizona, according to the release.
Both men, police say, were arrested in connection to the murder of 57-year-old Richard M. Kohlmeier. Kohlmeier was found dead in a motel room on Jan. 19, 2017. He had checked into the motel the previous night, according to the release.
The Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner ruled Kohlmeier’s death a homicide on Jan. 20, 2017. The case remained open until Sept. 12, 2019, according to the release, once investigators received more information about the case.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.