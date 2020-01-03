Collection event gives you six options for disposing of pipe-clogging grease

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you have been cooking and deep frying food since Thanksgiving, you probably have gallons of grease stored somewhere.
One of the worst things you can do with that grease is dump it down the drain because it could harden and clog your pipes. The low-end estimate to fix a clogged drain is $98, but it could cost you as much as $1,000 to clear your pipes of grease.
Instead, you can take your grease to one of six locations participating in the 15th Annual Grease Collection and Recycling Event on Saturday, Jan. 4. The sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Pima County Regional Wastewater Reclamation Department will collect your fats, oils and grease stored in containers. The collected grease will then be recycled and turned into bio-diesel, a clean-burning fuel.
If you can’t make it to the event on Saturday, Pima County’s Agua Nueva Water Reclamation Facility, 2947 W. Calle Agua Nueva, will take your grease year-round, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Collection locations:
- O’Rielly Chevrolet, 6160 E. Broadway Boulevard
- City Council Ward 3 Office, 1510 E. Grant Road
- Pima County College Northwest Campus, 7600 N. Shannon Road
- Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way
- Pima Community College West Campus, 2202 W. Anklam Road
- Sahuarita Town Hall Complex, 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way
