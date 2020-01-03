Convicted murderer gets life sentence

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man convicted of murder in a cold case was sentenced to life in prison on Friday, Jan. 3.
Jose Javier Aleman-Rodriguez was sentenced in Pima County for the murder that happened in Tucson in November 2012. The victim was found dead in his own home and had more than 30 lacerations on his head and neck.
Aleman-Rodriguez was convicted on Nov. 22, 2019.
The Pima County Attorney’s Office said investigators found several weapons used in the homicide, including a broken liquor bottle, folded up frying pan, broken kitchen knife and a hammer covered in blood.
