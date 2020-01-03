South Tucson business searching for suspect who stole thousands of dollars in equipment

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A South Tucson business is starting the new year in a rough spot.
Major equipment pieces at Laguna Asphalt Maintenance were stolen on New Years Day. Now, its employees can’t to do their job.
Alejandro Laguna’s father owns the company that employs him and a few others. They keep their crack seal equipment inside a locked gate, but that didn’t deter the thieves. The crime was caught on Laguna’s surveillance camera that night.
“A gentleman came over here with his truck turned all the way around close to that building, backed in and took the first one out which was a crack fill,” Laguna said. "It took him about 30 minutes to go drop it off and come back for the second one, he did the same thing.”
Laguna said the two pieces of equipment together cost nearly $65,000.
“We work hard and it took us a lot of years to save up to actually pay for the equipment,” he said. "It puts us back a lot we have a job actually lined up for Monday and we have to call them off.”
The timing only creates another crack in an awful situation.
“We have nothing to work with. We have nothing to work with and with the holidays just passing by it’s even harder,” he said.
South Tucson police are handling the case, but Laguna and his family continue to keep their eyes peeled for any leads.
“I just want to get back to work," Laguna said.
A license plate was not able to be pulled from the video but the suspect car is described as an early 2000s black four-door Chevy Silverado.
Anyone with information on the crime should call South Tucson law enforcement.
