Police in Eloy arrest man for firing gun on New Year’s Eve

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Local law enforcement warned about celebrations involving shooting a gun in the air to ring in 2020, but one man in Eloy still fired off shots on New Year’s Eve.
The Eloy Police Department said Ruben Ibarra was arrested late Dec. 31st for firing his gun into the air.
Police said his actions resulted in property damage to neighbors and also caused “disruption of telephone and internet services to the City and its citizens.”
In 2000, Arizona passed Shannon’s Law. It’s named after a Phoenix teen who was killed by someone shooting into the air.
The law carries a maximum of two years in prison and a $150,000 fine.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.