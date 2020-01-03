Ninth anniversary of Tucson tragedy to be commemorated Jan. 8

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The ninth anniversary of the 2011 shooting in which six people were killed and 13 wounded will be commemorated Wednesday, Jan. 8 with a bell-ringing adjacent to the downtown construction site where a permanent memorial is being built.
Survivors, relatives of those who were killed as well as board members of Tucson’s January 8th Memorial Foundation will attend the event, which will begin at 10 a.m.
At 10:10 a.m. – the moment of the 2011 shooting – a multi-agency honor guard will ring a bell for each of those who were killed and those who were shot and survived. The honor guard will include members from local fire departments who provided medical aid at the shooting.
The anniversary observance will be in the courtyard of the Historic Pima County Courthouse, next to the memorial construction site. Access to the event will be from North Church Avenue on the east side of the courthouse located at 115 N. Church Ave.
On Jan. 8, 2011, Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords was meeting with her constituents at a Congress On Your Corner event at North Oracle and West Ina roads. A gunman shot 19 people, including Giffords. Six died and 13 were wounded. Giffords, who lives in Tucson, resigned in 2012 to focus on her recovery.
Speakers at the Wednesday event will include Ron Barber, who was Giffords’ district director and among those wounded. He later was elected to succeed Giffords in Congress and is president of Tucson’s January 8th Memorial Foundation. Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry also will deliver remarks.
The foundation raised funds for construction of the permanent memorial. Pima County is managing ongoing construction of the memorial, which will officially open and be dedicated on Jan. 8, 2021 – the 10th anniversary of the tragedy.
The memorial will tell the story of the tragedy and how Tucsonans responded and also remind future generations how our community came together at an important moment in history and how we all can continue to build a better democracy through active participation and civic discourse.
