UPDATE: Pima County Sheriff’s Department identifies victim in suspicious death in Green Valley

By KOLD News 13 Staff | January 3, 2020 at 3:19 PM MST - Updated January 3 at 10:18 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has identified the victim in a suspicious death investigation in Green Valley.

Investigators have identified the dead man as 44-year-old Kenneth Riggs. He was found with obvious signs of trauma, however, it’s unclear how Riggs died, according to a media update from PCSD.

At around 2 p.m. Jan. 3, 2020, deputies responded to the 4000 block of Camina Del Yucca in Green Valley for a medical issue. There, responding deputies found a deceased man, according to a PCSD community alert.

It’s unclear how the man died.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

