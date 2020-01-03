UPDATE: Pima County Sheriff’s Department identifies victim in suspicious death in Green Valley

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has identified the victim in a suspicious death investigation in Green Valley.
Investigators have identified the dead man as 44-year-old Kenneth Riggs. He was found with obvious signs of trauma, however, it’s unclear how Riggs died, according to a media update from PCSD.
At around 2 p.m. Jan. 3, 2020, deputies responded to the 4000 block of Camina Del Yucca in Green Valley for a medical issue. There, responding deputies found a deceased man, according to a PCSD community alert.
It’s unclear how the man died.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
