SILVER ALERT: Police looking for man known to suffer from dementia

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are asking the community for help in locating 87-year-old John Retkowski, who was last seen at 10:15 a.m. Thursday morning, Jan. 2, when he left the area of East Chaparral Road and North Granite Reef Road in Scottsdale.
Retkowski is described as 6-foot-1, 160 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a light blue jacket, green collared shirt, blue jeans with white paint spots and black tennis shoes.
Police say he may be driving a tan 2002 Toyota 4Runner with AZ license 343HBV.
Retkowski is known to suffer from dementia.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
