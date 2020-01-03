TELL MEL: Tucson man searching for witnesses after hit-and-run on New Year’s Eve

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One Tucson man says he is lucky to be alive in 2020.
Edgard Sotelo is hoping someone will come forward with information after a hit-and-run sent him to the hospital on New Year’s Eve.
Sotelo said he was stopped at a red light on Drexel Road and Alvernon Way around 8:20 p.m. on Dec. 31st when another car rear-ended him and sped off. He said it happened right in front of the Quick Mart Gas Station.
Sotelo suffered he lost consciousness and another driver stopped to check on him, but didn’t see the car involved in the crash. He need four staples in his head after the crash.
“I’m very lucky to be alive, all the nurses in ER were surprised I only sustained a head injury,” Sotelo told KOLD News 13.
The Tucson Police Department responded to the scene and took a report.
While he said he can’t remember much after the accident, Sotelo is hoping someone who witnessed the crash may come forward to share information with police. He said he checked with a business in the area to see if a camera caught the wreck on video, but had no luck.
If you have information to share with Sotelo, you can email TellMel@kold.com.
If you have a question or concern in the community, it’s easy to Tell Mel.
Call: 1- 844- KOLD MEL (1-844- 565-3635)
Email: TellMel@kold.com
