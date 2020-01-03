UPDATE: UArizona police department investigates library fire as arson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Investigators with the University of Arizona Police Department are investigating a campus library fire as suspected arson, according to a press release.
Crews with the Tucson Fire Department were dispatched to the UA Science and Engineering Library, located at 744 N. Highland Ave., at 11:36 a.m. after reports of black smoke coming from the first floor bathroom.
After the fire was extinguished and an initial investigation, police believe someone ignited the toilet paper dispenser, according the release. Police do not have any suspects and are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME.
At the time of the fire, the building was being remodeled on three floors, however bathroom was still open to for use.
All students were evacuated when the fire alarms were set off and there were no injuries reported.
The building will remain closed as crews repair and clean the area.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
