UPDATE: Authorities arrest all suspects from brutal attack of Tucson teen

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the brutal attack and robbery of a Tucson teen late Thursday, Jan. 2.
The Tucson Police Department on Friday confirmed all three were taken into custody and will be charged as adults.
As of 7 p.m., two of the suspects have not been identified. The TPD announced the arrest of Dahseir Jefferson, 21, earlier in the day.
WARNING: The video below contains violence and may upset some viewers.
The victim, a 13-year-old boy, was attacked while he walking at a car dealership near Park Place Mall.
The TPD said the teen was at the dealership with his mother and father to get a vehicle worked on. When the teen went to a vehicle to get a book, the suspects attacked him and stole the keys and car.
The suspects has just been kicked out of the mall for shoplifting, according to the TPD.
The teen was punched in the face several times and knocked unconscious for 15 to 20 seconds.
Authorities responded to the scene and located the stolen vehicle parked at McCormick Park.
During a search of the area, they found Jefferson and he allegedly had the keys to the stolen vehicle on him.
Jefferson allegedly assaulted an officer during his arrest. He is facing charges of aggravated assault of an officer, aggravated robbery and aggravated assault against a minor.
Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.
