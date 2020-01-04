Electric scooter companies unveil improvement plans

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s been four months since Bird and Razor electric scooters touched down in Tucson.
Since then, several thousand riders have hopped on the e-scooters to go for a spin. All the while, businesses and city leaders have not been thrilled about their arrival.
“These first four months have been nothing but a hassle," said Tucson City Council member Steve Kozachik.
Kozachik said the issue of safety, parking, and sidewalk riding seem to continue despite the apps directing riders to do otherwise.
“Everybody knows it’s been illegal, and it’s been said over and over again don’t ride them on the side walk. The problem here is riders’ behavior,” he said. "Riders’ behavior is riding on sidewalks and dump it where you leave it. Don’t wear a helmet, ride double, ride against traffic. There’s nothing bird or razor or staff can propose that will solve that.”
Kozachik said Friday that whatever they propose, Bird, Razor and city staff are not going to fix the underlying problem and that is riders’ behavior.
"If we can find little remnant spaces and they have identified a few of those that’s great, but the fact is the riders are not going to ride down the block, leave it in a remnant space and then walk up the block to go to their bar. It’s not happening,” he said.
With only two months left in the trial period, if improvements are made the electric scooters could become a Tucson staple. But, only time will tell.
“Nothing that they’re suggesting is going to change the underlying behavior and that means they’re always going to be unsafe," Kozachik said.
Council will review the action plans in its study session meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
