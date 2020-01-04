FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Our picture perfect weekend continues! Sunny and warmer on Sunday, and then a temperature drop by late next week.

By Jaclyn Selesky | January 4, 2020 at 4:41 PM MST - Updated January 4 at 4:41 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A few systems will pass to our north bringing us breezy conditions, cooler temperatures and a slight chance for showers next Friday.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the lower-40s.

TOMORROW: Sunny skies with highs in the lower 70s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-60s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Breeze increases across the area.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s. Breeze continues.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s and a slight chance of a shower with some mountain snow (20%).

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower-60s.

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.