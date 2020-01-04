Pima County Sheriff’s Department arrest one person in connection to human remains found on trail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Investigators with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department have arrested one man in connection to the human remains found on the Pima Canyon Trail early this week.
Deputies arrested 21-year-old Daylan Jacob Thornton for auto theft on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at around 8 p.m., according to a press release from PCSD. The vehicle involved in the theft belonged to Steven Mark Brashear, who was reported missing to Oro Valley Police in December 2019.
Jacob Thornton is a person of interest in the investigation into human remains that were found being eaten by mountain lions on a local trail earlier this week. The remains have not yet been positively identified, according to the release.
Anyone with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME to remain anonymous.
