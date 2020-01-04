Pima County Sheriff’s Department arrest one person in connection to human remains found on trail

Pima County Sheriff's deputies arrested Daylan Jacob Thornton, 21, on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 for auto theft. He is also a person of interest in an investigation into human remains found on a Pima County trail. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | January 4, 2020 at 10:18 AM MST - Updated January 4 at 10:18 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Investigators with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department have arrested one man in connection to the human remains found on the Pima Canyon Trail early this week.

Deputies arrested 21-year-old Daylan Jacob Thornton for auto theft on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at around 8 p.m., according to a press release from PCSD. The vehicle involved in the theft belonged to Steven Mark Brashear, who was reported missing to Oro Valley Police in December 2019.

Jacob Thornton is a person of interest in the investigation into human remains that were found being eaten by mountain lions on a local trail earlier this week. The remains have not yet been positively identified, according to the release.

Anyone with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME to remain anonymous.

