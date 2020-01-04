Roadrunners’ Capobianco, Pederson to play in AHL All-Star Classic

The AHL’s All-Stars will be divided into four teams, one representing each of the league’s four divisions, for the 2020 AHL All-Star Challenge on January 26. The teams will participate in a round-robin 3-on-3 tournament featuring six games of 10 minutes each. The two teams with the best records at the end of the round-robin will face off for the championship, a six-minute game also played at 3-on-3.