PCSD: Avoid area of Snyder and Houghton after rollover crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sheriff’s deputies responded to a rollover crash northeast of Tucson Saturday night, according to an alert from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.
It happened just before 6:00 p.m., according to department spokesman Deputy James Allerton. He wrote that injuries were reported.
The crash occurred on Snyder Road, just west of Houghton. Deputies have closed Snyder to investigate, according to Allerton.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid this area.
