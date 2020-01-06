Adia Barnes radio show begins Monday at Brother John’s

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Adia Barnes Radio Show is set to return on Monday, Jan. 6 at Brother John's BBQ, which is located at 1801 N Stone Ave.
The one-hour show, which will begin at 6 p.m., will be hosted by women’s basketball play-by-play announcer Derrick Palmer.
Coach Barnes and Palmer will offer an in-depth look at the Wildcats each week, breaking down the most recent games and previewing the upcoming contests, while taking questions from fans.
For fans unable to make the show, it will air on KTUC 1400-AM, the home of Arizona women’s basketball.
Show Schedule (All at Brother John’s BBQ)
- Monday, Jan. 6
- Monday, Jan. 13
- Monday, Jan. 20
- Monday, Jan. 27
- Monday, Feb. 3
- Monday, Feb. 10
- Monday, Feb. 17
- Monday, Feb. 24
- Monday, Mar. 2