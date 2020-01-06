FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful weather through most of the week!

By Stephanie Waldref | January 6, 2020 at 4:00 AM MST - Updated January 6 at 4:00 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A few systems will pass to our north bringing us breezy conditions, cooler temperatures and a slight chance for showers next Friday.

MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs in upper 60s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the low 40s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the lower 60s. Rain chances increase overnight (30%).

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the mid 50s and a slight chance of a shower with some mountain snow (20%).

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s.

