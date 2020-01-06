Loved ones remember pedestrian hit and killed on New Year’s Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Family members of a man hit and killed on New Years Day said their final goodbyes Sunday evening.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Geoffrey Velez, 20, was hit near La Cholla and Fountains Avenue around 6:15 a.m. on January 1st, 2020. Velez died at the scene and the driver, 30-year-old Maurice Williams, was arrested on charges of manslaughter and suspicion of DUI.
Sunday, family held a candlelight memorial, remembering the man he was.
“I just remember his smile that he had on his face all the time," said his cousin April Wallace. “He was just the kindest soul ever.”
As friends and family stand here said their final goodbyes it’s the final words of Velez that provide comfort. Reminding loved ones of how much he loved them.
"His last words that he said to his mother were I love you so much mom and Happy New Year," said his aunt Maria Lavin.
It had been a typical night, Velez spent New Year Eve with his friends but decided not to drink knowing he had work the next day. It’s why he happened to be on the road so early in the morning.
"He just got up and decided to walk home to get ready to go to work and that’s when the accident happened," said Lavin.
Due to the the driver originally being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence made things harder on the family. Lavin said Velez made the right choice to not drink and be safe, and yet he still wound up hurt.
"I'm still trying to figure it out, how unfair it is. How hard it is. You are making right choices and another one's not making right choices and you’re a victim of those people. It's really, really hard. I don’t think I can digest that," said Lavin.
"The thing I don’t understand is although they did give him a DUI and then dismissed it, it was still his choice to drive and he knew he had been drinking," said Wallace.
Despite the driver not being charged, the family said their fight is far from over.
"People need to understand this is our lives, my cousin was killed, and I just want justice for Geoffrey.”
It's their one final gift, to the person they say gave so much to others. In hopes that one day, they’ll finally feel peace.
“If you’re around Geoffrey know how much I love you. Know how hard it is what I’m going through and one day we’re going to see each other again," said Lavin.
