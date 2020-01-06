No. 18 Arizona outlasts Southern Cal 65-57

LOS ANGELES – Aari McDonald scored 24 points and Cate Reese had her second-straight double-double as No. 18 Arizona took down USC by a score of 65-57 on Friday night.
The Wildcats extended their winning streak to 19 dating back to last season, the longest active streak in the nation. McDonald, whose game-high 24 points paced the Cats, also grabbed six boards, had five steals and dished out three assists.
She was 7-8 from the free throw line. Reese, who now has five double-doubles on the season, scored 17 points to go along with 11 boards and was a perfect 5-5 from the line.
Semaj Smith was huge on the glass today, grabbing a career-high 12 rebounds. Once again, the Wildcats forced their opponent to shoot below 40% as they have done so in each game but one this season.
Player of the Game
Aari McDonald – The RS junior was a problem for USC all night, scoring a game-high 24 points and was a pest on the defensive end as she swiped five steals.
By the Numbers
5 – Reese has five double-doubles this season, including two in a row. 9 – Arizona has won back-to-back road conference games for the first time in nine seasons. 19 – Arizona’s 19-straight wins dating back to last season is the longest active streak in the nation. 50 – McDonald has scored in double-figures in 50-straight games.
Play of the Game