TPD investigating first homicide of 2020

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police in Tucson are investigating their first homicide of the new year.
Officers responded to the 2400 block of South Holly Stravenue, which is south of Silverlake near Country Club Road.
The initial call was made around 8:00 p.m., Sunday, January 5, according to department spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan.
He said it is domestic violence related. A woman was taken to the hospital, where she died of her injuries. Dugan said a man has been detained.
