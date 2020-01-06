Tucson man among victims killed in terrorist attack on military base in Kenya

PHOENIX (KOLD News 13) -- A Tucson woman says her husband was one of the three Americans who were killed Sunday, Jan. 5, in a terror attack at a military base in Kenya.
According to an article in azfamily.com, Hope Harrison said that pilot Dustin Harrison was killed after Al-Shabab extremists overran a key military base used by U.S. counterterror forces in Kenya before dawn Sunday, destroying several U.S. aircraft and vehicles.
Hope Harrison posted the news of her husband's death on Facebook.
"Received the heart wrenching call this evening that my beautiful husband was one of the casualties from the terrorist that took place early this morning." she wrote.
"My world is completely a nightmare at the moment. My worst fear is now my reality. The pain is unbearable. Please keep myself and our family in your prayers,"the post continued.
Al-Shabab, based in neighboring Somalia, claimed responsibility. In a statement Sunday evening proclaiming the 10-hour attack over, it asserted 17 U.S. “casualties," nine Kenyan soldiers killed and seven aircraft destroyed.
