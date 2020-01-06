Tucson man taken to hospital after shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person was injured in a shooting on Sunday night, Jan. 5.
According to information from the Tucson Police Department, a man was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. No further information about his condition was immediately available.
The shooting happened at about 10:30 p.m. at a home in the 3100 block of South Edward Avenue, near Kolb and Stella roads.
Police say the shooting does not appear to be a random shooting and no suspect is in custody.
Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.
