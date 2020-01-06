Tucson man taken to hospital after shooting

Police say incident does not appear to be random

The shooting happened in the 3100 block of South Edward Avenue on Sunday, Jan. 5. (Source: Google Maps)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | January 6, 2020 at 8:48 AM MST - Updated January 6 at 8:48 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person was injured in a shooting on Sunday night, Jan. 5.

According to information from the Tucson Police Department, a man was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. No further information about his condition was immediately available.

The shooting happened at about 10:30 p.m. at a home in the 3100 block of South Edward Avenue, near Kolb and Stella roads.

Police say the shooting does not appear to be a random shooting and no suspect is in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

