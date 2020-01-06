Wildcats pick Stan Eggen to coach defensive line

The defensive line coach also has a strong reputation in recruiting, being named one of the top 20 recruiters in the country multiple times by Rivals.com and was named as one of the top 10 recruiters in the country by Scout.com. He has also coached in 12 bowl games, including the 1997 Insight.com Bowl in Tucson against Arizona. Eggen graduated from Moorhead State in 1977 with a bachelor’s in education, and graduated with his Master’s in education from North Dakota in 1981.