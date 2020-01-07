Brnovich announces lawsuits against vaping companies

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has announced lawsuits against two “prominent players” in the vaping industry in an attempt to cut down on underage tobacco use.
In a news conference Tuesday, Jan. 7, Brnovich announced lawsuits against JUUL and Eonsmoke, suggesting they have played a big role in youth vaping.
“They have contributed to the vaping epidemic and have created additional problems for youth around our state,” he said," Brnovich alleged JUUL and Eonsmoke both purposely marketed their products toward youth in Arizona, and targeted teens with fruit and candy flavored vaping products.
In December, the U.S. officially raised the tobacco buying age from 18 to 21. President Donald Trump signed the new minimum age into law as part of a sweeping spending bill.
The FDA has stated on its website that “it is now illegal for a retailer to sell any tobacco product -- including cigarettes, cigars and e-cigarettes -- to anyone under 21.”
