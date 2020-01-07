CBP to assess collection of DNA samples

The pilot will assess the operational impact of a Department of Justice proposed amendment to the regulation that requires the collection of DNA samples from certain individuals and the submission of those samples to the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System, also known as CODIS. The regulations apply to any individuals who are arrested, face charges or are convicted (including U.S. citizens and lawfully permanent residents), as well as to non-United States persons who are detained under the authority of the United States, including certain aliens in CBP custody.