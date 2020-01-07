FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm before a BIG cool down!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A few systems will pass to our north bringing us breezy conditions, cooler temperatures and a slight chance for showers next Friday.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Breezy with winds from the ESE at 10-20 mph.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the low 40s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 70s.
THURSDAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s. Rain chances increase overnight (40%).
FRIDAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the mid 50s and a slight chance of a shower with some mountain snow (20%).
SATURDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the lower 60s.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s.
MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs in upper 60s.
