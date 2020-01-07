Marana airport closer to getting air-traffic control tower

Marana, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Marana Regional Airport is one step closer to getting the air-traffic control tower that many pilots have been calling for in the past few years.
The town of Marana just learned the airport was approved last month for a tower to be installed. The town says it would cost about $8 million to build a tower at the airport.
Under old rules the Federal government would only be allowed to help with $2 million for a tower. That changed two years ago and the airport applied for help with funding.
Since the request was approved, the airport can apply for an Federal Aviation Administration grant which would help pay for 90 percent of the tower. It also means the FAA will pay the salary and benefits for air-traffic controllers. The cost of that is expected to be $550,000. The town would own the tower and be responsible for maintenance and operation costs.
This is the first of four phases of the project. The next phase will be site selection and environmental assessment. The town has five years to get this done.
