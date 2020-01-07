PCSD investigating pedestrian hit and run on south side

January 6, 2020 at 9:08 PM MST - Updated January 6 at 10:33 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating a hit and run involving a pedestrian on Cardinal Avenue North of Valencia Road.

One adult male has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Deputies are looking for a Silver 1999 Mustang GT missing a front bumper in connection with this incident.

Cardinal Avenue is currently closed in both directions.

Drivers are asked to find alternative routes.

Anyone with information is urged to call 9-1-1 or, if you wish to remain anonymous, 88-crime.

