PCSD investigating pedestrian hit and run on south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating a hit and run involving a pedestrian on Cardinal Avenue North of Valencia Road.
One adult male has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
Deputies are looking for a Silver 1999 Mustang GT missing a front bumper in connection with this incident.
Cardinal Avenue is currently closed in both directions.
Drivers are asked to find alternative routes.
Anyone with information is urged to call 9-1-1 or, if you wish to remain anonymous, 88-crime.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.