Salvation Army provides toys for over 4,000 children this past Christmas

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With the holidays behind us, The Salvation Army and FOX 11 have helped thousands of children receive new toys this past Christmas.
The Salvation Army displayed Christmas Angel Tree’s inside four malls across Tucson. This program encouraged the Tucson community to help a child in need by purchasing new toys from one of the four mall locations in Tucson and could not have been a huge success without the support of FOX 11.
Families with children ages 12 and under have benefited from this Christmas program. Each Christmas Angel Tree had tags that listed a boy or girl and their associated age group, and toy drop off locations (inside the mall). The Angel Tree program provided toy collection from Nov. 24 until Dec. 24, 2019.
In 2018, The Salvation Army provided toys to 3,502 children from the Christmas Angel Tags program. This year, The Salvation Army has helped over 4,000 children with new toys for Christmas.
For more information about the Christmas Angel Tree program for 2019 and 2020, please contact the Hospitality House at (520) 795-9671 or visit the Salvation Army website.
