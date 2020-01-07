Tucson man sentenced in 2019 residential shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man was sentenced to seven years and six months in prison for shooting through his ex-girlfriend’s window in January 2019.
Marcos Benjamin Anaya, 22, was sentenced in court Jan. 7, 2020 for a shooting that happened last year. Anaya received the prison sentence for assault with a deadly weapon and received a seven-year probation sentence for discharging a firearm at a residential structure.
The sentence comes after Anaya went to his ex-girlfriend’s house where she and her new boyfriend were staying, according to authorities. Anaya shot at them after he saw them through a window.
Anaya was originally charged with attempted murder but accepted a plea deal for a lesser charge, according to court records.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.