Electric scooter program passes pilot program

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The scooter pilot program adopted by the City of Tucson cleared its last hurdle.
Following a series of concerns about safety and whether the scooter companies Bird and Razor were playing by the rules, the city asked the companies to clean up their act or lose the pilot program — and likely a lucrative market going forward.
The companies passed part of the test by erecting a geo-fence around the Fourth Avenue Street Fair, which stopped the scooters from mixing with pedestrians and visitors. It worked well.
The companies, which each have about 400 scooters on the streets, are also offer discounts and free helmets to people who use them.
They also requiring riders to issue a photo of where the scooters are left and those who leave them on sidewalks and other prohibited places, will lose riding privileges.
That was enough to allow the pilot program to go forward.
